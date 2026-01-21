Bipartisan group launches caucus for Virginia HBCUs

RICHMOND, Va. — State lawmakers have launched Virginia's first caucus dedicated to historically Black colleges and universities.

The new bipartisan group acknowledges what officials call a century of under-funding for Virginia's five HBCUs: Hampton University, Norfolk State University, Virginia State University, Virginia Union University, and the Virginia University of Lynchburg.

Sen. Louise Lucas, a Democrat representing parts of Chesapeake and Portsmouth, said the funding gap for HBCUs spans more than 100 years.

"Look how long it has taken us to get into these positions, Delegate Torian and myself, we are the first to be able to hold these positions," Lucas said. "A lot of us who are in leadership, we are the first to hold these positions. So we finally have people in place who put HBCUs first, and that's what's going to make the difference. Shame on us if we don't use this opportunity to make the difference."

The caucus is pushing for specific changes including restoring Hampton University's land grant status, which was taken away in 1920.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.