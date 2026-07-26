Virginia is now one of the biggest prizes in the 2028 presidential primary, political analyst says

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia will vote sixth in the 2028 Democratic presidential primary calendar — a dramatic elevation from its previous position among the large group of states voting on Super Tuesday in mid-March.

The decision by the DNC's Rules and Bylaws Committee still needs to be approved by the full organization, which is scheduled to meet in August.

According to the Associated Press, South Carolina will lead off the calendar, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, and Michigan before Virginia. The early states wield outsized influence in the nominating process, attracting more candidate attention, campaign spending, and resources than states that vote later.

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who also previously served as DNC chair, was part of Virginia's lobbying effort to secure the early spot.

"The mother of presidents deserves a prominent role," McAuliffe said.

McAuliffe said he was proud that Virginia was recognized for its diverse population.

Dr. Bob Holsworth, a political analyst for WTVR CBS 6, said Virginia's new position on the calendar makes it one of the most important states in the entire nominating process.

"Of the six states that go before the big Super Tuesday, the only two fairly large states are Michigan and Virginia," Holsworth noted. "My sense is that what that means is that we're going to see all of the candidates here in all likelihood, and we're going to see a lot of the money here."

Holsworth said the race is unlikely to be decided before it reaches Michigan and Virginia.

"There may be some weeding out in those first four states, but I think by and large, this race is not going to be over by the time it gets to Michigan and Virginia. These could be very, very decisive in the placement of who's really ahead and who's the favorite going into Super Tuesday. Virginia really occupies a fairly enviable place here," Holsworth said.

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With Virginia voting earlier than ever before, Holsworth said candidates will actively pursue endorsements from the Commonwealth's most prominent political figures.

"These candidates themselves are going to be actually very active in trying to gain endorsements, whether it be Senators Warner or Kaine, Governor Spanberger, some of the big, well-known legislators, Speaker Scott," Holsworth said.

However, Holsworth cautioned that endorsements carry less weight than they once did "largely because there's just a lot of people who want to see fighters and not necessarily people who were anointed by the established politicians."

Holsworth said the Richmond metro area has emerged as a major Democratic stronghold that candidates will need to court alongside Northern Virginia.

"If you look at the recent elections and put together the City of Richmond, Henrico, and Chesterfield, it's almost become a mini Northern Virginia, with Democrats carrying that with large numbers. So we're going to see a lot of those candidates right here," Holsworth said.

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Holsworth said Virginia's track record makes it a valuable indicator of broader electability.

"Virginia is not necessarily a battleground state, but a pretty good indicator of the kind of candidate that can win an election," Holsworth said.

Nevada is slated to be the first state to vote on Feb. 1, 2028. Virginia will vote Feb. 29.

The DNC's calendar overhaul reflects the party's effort to give greater influence to states that better mirror its diverse coalition, particularly Black and Latino voters, according to the Associated Press. The decision marks a dramatic break from decades of tradition, leaving Iowa out of the early-state lineup altogether.

DNC Chair Ken Martin said the new calendar is designed to put voters — not money — at the center of the nominating process.

"This calendar will battle test our candidates, ensure our nominee can appeal to broad swaths of the electorate and this calendar will allow voters, not money, but voters to be the ultimate decider," Martin said.