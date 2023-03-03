Heavy fire damages Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Firefighters responded to a fire at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater on Friday, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Crews first arrived at the scene, located in the 3500 block of Cellar Door Way, around 1:37 a.m.

The first crew to arrive saw heavy fire in the back of the amphitheater and began placing a hose line into service. More crews also placed hose lines into service when they arrived.

The fire was under control around 2:30 a.m. and no firefighter or civilian injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to VBFD. It is unclear if upcoming events at the venue will be impacted.