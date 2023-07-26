Search warrant reveals details of day Virginia Beach wife was arrested for allegedly shooting, killing husband

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A search warrant obtained by News 3 shares details about the events leading up to a Virginia Beach wife's arrest after she allegedly shot and killed her husband.

Police found Calvin Wang, a 37-year-old active-duty sailor, dead in a home on Bardith Circle on July 17. They took his wife, Christina Wang, into custody and charged her with second-degree murder in connection to his death.

The search warrants stated that earlier that Monday, a coworker of Calvin’s tried to locate him when he didn't show up for work. He went to an address on Oyster Shell Road in Virginia Beach that was listed on Calvin's contact card.

Calvin's coworker spoke with his wife Christina at the Oyster Shell Road home. The documents stated she told the coworker that Calvin was at a home on Bardith Circle and that “he may need to call the police.”

Christina told the coworker she shot Calvin and wanted to turn herself into police, according to the search warrant. That's when the coworker called 911.

After officers found Calvin dead at the Bardith Circle home, they arrested Christina. She confessed to shooting Calvin twice on July 15 — two days before police found him dead.

The documents also stated that they’re using Christina’s phone as evidence, which she said contains text exchanges between her and Calvin before he died. She also said she typed a message to their 6-year-old son asking for forgiveness.

Christina remains in custody and is being held without bond.

News Wife charged with Navy husband's VB homicide accused of affair: Court docs Angela Bohon