VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department said Thursday that the "disturbing and reprehensible" situation occurring between neighbors on Jessamine Court has stopped, and will not be prosecuted.

According to the department, beginning in October 2020, officers responded to several calls for service related to nuisance and loud music complaints on the street. A neighbor claimed that another neighbor was playing "offensive sounds, lights and words" at a high volume, including banjo music, racial slurs and animal sounds.

Police Chief Paul Neudigate said he spoke directly with the complainant in the case Thursday, who said her neighbor stopped playing the noises.

"I was pleased to hear from her that the horribly offensive behavior voluntarily ceased as of September 23 and has not reoccured," Neudigate said in a statement. "I assured Ms. Martinez that the Virginia Beach Police Department will continue to assist with her concerns, and she should not hesitate to call if the behavior recurs."

The department said that after a thorough investigation was conducted, the City Attorney, Magistrate and Commonwealth's Attorney are "all in agreement" that the neighbor's behavior does not rise to the level of a crime under Virginia statutes, which "may only criminalize words that constitute true threats or are reasonably likely to provoke an immediate breach of the peace."

"The sounds, lights and words displayed from within the home on Jessamine Court, while offensive and unacceptable, do not meet that standard. Therefore, the current evidence does not support a criminal charge," the department said.

According to the department, officials are continuing to explore other avenues of redress, including contacting the FBI to see if there was anything actionable from a federal standpoint. In the meantime, the Civil Division of the Attorney General's Office is investigating.

"My Office of Civil Rights is in touch with the victims of this harassment and we are working alongside them and state entities to stop it," Attorney General Mark Herring said in a tweet. "Race-based harassment and discrimination in housing is illegal, and I will not allow it to happen in Virginia."