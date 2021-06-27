Watch
PHOTOS: Shooting in neighborhood near Innsbrook

Police are investigating a shooting in a neighborhood near Innsbrook in Glen Allen that left a man critically injured Saturday afternoon.

Shooting on Thorncroft Drive in Glen Allen Saturday, June 26, 2021.Photo by: WTVR
Shooting on Thorncroft Drive in Glen Allen Saturday, June 26, 2021Photo by: WTVR
Shooting on Thorncroft Drive in Glen Allen Saturday, June 26, 2021Photo by: WTVR
Shooting on Thorncroft Drive in Glen Allen Saturday, June 26, 2021.Photo by: WTVR
Shooting on Thorncroft Drive in Glen Allen Saturday, June 26, 2021.Photo by: WTVR
Shooting on Thorncroft Drive in Glen Allen Saturday, June 26, 2021Photo by: WTVR
Shooting on Thorncroft Drive in Glen Allen Saturday, June 26, 2021Photo by: WTVR
Shooting on Thorncroft Drive in Glen Allen Saturday, June 26, 2021Photo by: WTVR
Shooting on Thorncroft Drive in Glen Allen Saturday, June 26, 2021.Photo by: WTVR
Shooting on Thorncroft Drive in Glen Allen Saturday, June 26, 2021.Photo by: WTVR
Shooting on Thorncroft Drive in Glen Allen Saturday, June 26, 2021.Photo by: WTVR
Shooting on Thorncroft Drive in Glen Allen Saturday, June 26, 2021.Photo by: WTVR

