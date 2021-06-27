Man critically injured in shooting in neighborhood near Innsbrook

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting in a neighborhood near Innsbrook in Glen Allen that left a man critically injured Saturday afternoon.

Henrico Police were called to a report of a shooting in the 4400 block of Thorncroft Drive not far from Cox Road at 4:10 p.m.

A police spokesperson said a man suffered critical injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

UNCUT: Scene of shooting on Thorncroft Drive near Cox Road in Glen Allen

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were available at last check late Saturday.

Video from the scene showed a car with front-end and side damage and a portion of what appears to be a telephone pole is lying in a home's front yard.

Decorative brickwork adorning that home's driveway was also damaged.

Clothes and a shoe were spotted in the street alongside evidence markers that police frequently use to mark the discovery of shell casings.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.