WNBA star Sue Bird says 2022 will be her final season

Ted S. Warren/AP
FILE - Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) passes around the defense of Chicago Sky guard Rebekah Gardner (35) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game on May 18, 2022, in Seattle. The Seattle Storm star and five-time Olympic gold medalist announced Thursday, June 16, 2022, that the 2022 season will be her last playing in the WNBA. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Posted at 2:06 PM, Jun 16, 2022
Seattle Storm star and five-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird says the 2022 season will be her last playing in the WNBA.

The announcement by the 41-year-old ended any speculation about her future.

She acknowledged in February when she re-signed with Seattle that this would likely be her final season.

Bird strongly considered retirement after last season before choosing to return for a 19th season as a player.

She missed two seasons because of injuries.

Bird is a four-time WNBA champion, 12-time All-Star and the oldest player in the league.

She has spent her entire WNBA career with Seattle since becoming the No. 1 pick in 2002 following her storied college career at UConn.

