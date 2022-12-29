Wisconsin gift shop 'Simply Scandinavian' covered in thick ice

GILLS ROCK (NBC 26) — A building that has stood for 100 years is facing its biggest challenge yet, as it was covered in ice over the Christmas holiday.

Simply Scandinavian, a gift shop in Gills Rock, Wisconsin, is currently covered in a thick layer of ice. The owner shared photos of the ice-covered building on Facebook over Christmas.

The owner of the gift shop, Gretel Sannikas, says the recent storm over the holiday brought strong winds, which caused high waves to hit the building. The frigid temperatures then led to an ice build-up on the structure.

Sannikas believes there's about a foot of ice on the building. She says she's never seen an ice build-up like this before in the area. Sannikas called it nature at both its best and worse.

It's unclear if the building will sustain any serious damage. Sannikas says she's waiting for the warmer temperatures to thaw the ice.

The building has been on the Gills Rock dock for about a hundred years, serving as a gift shop for the past 30.

Since the gift shop is a seasonal business, it closed for the season in October. The business will reopen at the end of May.

This article was written by Alice Reed for WGBA.