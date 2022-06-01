Watch
Video captures moment train nearly misses 3 teens walking on tracks

Posted at 1:09 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 14:05:34-04

Three teenagers are lucky to be alive after they came within feet of being hit by a train.

Canadian transit officials say that on May 20 around 5 p.m., a train was approaching a bridge in Toronto when suddenly teens appeared on the tracks.

The train engineer applied the brake and blew the horn, but officials say there was no way of stopping it on time.

Luckily, the teens managed to get out of the way, with one clinging to the fence.

Metrolinx says they posted the video to request parents to talk to their kids about rail safety.

