US Open tennis tournament to allow 100% fan capacity in 2021

The U.S. Open tennis tournament will allow 100% spectator capacity throughout its entire two weeks in 2021.

This comes a year after spectators were banned completely from the Grand Slam event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced Thursday that all tickets for courts and grounds passes will go on sale in July.

The U.S. Open is scheduled to start in New York on Aug. 30.

The USTA’s decision to return to its usual number of people on-site is the latest step in a return to normal for New York and for sports fans.

