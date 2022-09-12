Watch Now
UPS hiring more than 100,000 seasonal workers for holiday season

Gene J. Puskar/AP
This is the UPS logo on the side of a delivery truck in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. United Parcel Service said Wednesday, Sept 7, 2022, it plans to hire more than 100,000 extra workers to help handle an increase in packages during the critical holiday season. That’s similar to the holiday seasons of 2021 and 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 1:23 PM, Sep 12, 2022
UPS said they would hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees as they gear up for the holiday season.

The company announced Monday that they'd be filling full- and part-time seasonal positions, primarily driver helpers, package handlers, seasonal delivery, and CDL drivers.

“We have made our hiring process as simple and easy as possible,” said the company's Executive Vice President and President of U.S. operations, Nando Cesarone, in a news release.

UPS said it'll offer competitive wages across multiple shifts in hundreds of locations across the country.

“UPS’s strength has always been our people, and we are excited about the opportunity to welcome new UPSers to our team as we deliver what matters for our customers this holiday season," said Cesarone.

According to the company, nearly 35,000 seasonal employees moved into permanent positions after the holidays.

