Tom Hanks surprises bride, poses for pictures

CNN Newswire/Photographer Rachel Rowland
Posted at 9:48 PM, Mar 21, 2022
Actor Tom Hanks gave a Pennsylvania bride the ultimate surprise.

Wedding photographer Rachel Rowland said the bride was about to hop into a limo when Hanks asked to take a photo with her.

"The bridesmaids shuffled out of the limo, and he posed with photos and congratulated everyone," the bride told WTAE.

Rowland got several shots with Hanks and the bride.

"It was just so sweet and fun," she said.

Hanks was in Pittsburgh shooting a movie. In "A Man Called Otto," Hanks plays a retiree who becomes friends with his neighbors.

