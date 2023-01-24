Watch Now
The full list: Which movies, actors were nominated for 2023 Academy Awards

Jae C. Hong/AP
Janet Yang, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, speaks at the 95th Academy Awards nomination ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles. The 95th annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday the nominees for this year's Oscars. The winners will be announced on March 12.

Here is a list of nominees:

Actor In A Leading Role

  • Austin Butler, Elvis
  • Colin Farrell, The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser, The Whale
  • Paul Mescal, Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy, Living

Actor In A Supporting Role

  • Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
  • Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
  • Barry Keoghan, The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Actress In A Leading Role

  • Cate Blanchett, Tár
  • Ana De Armas, Blonde
  • Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
  • Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
  • Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Actress In A Supporting Role

  • Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau, The Whale
  • Kerry Condon, The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Animated Feature Film

  • Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio, Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar And Alex Bulkley
  • Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan And Paul Mezey
  • Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, Joel Crawford And Mark Swift
  • The Sea Beast, Chris Williams And Jed Schlanger
  • Turning Red, Domee Shi And Lindsey Collins

Cinematography

  • All Quiet On The Western Front, James Friend
  • Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths, Darius Khondji
  • Elvis, Mandy Walker
  • Empire Of Light, Roger Deakins
  • Tár, Florian Hoffmeister

Costume Design

  • Babylon, Mary Zophres
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter
  • Elvis, Catherine Martin
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once, Shirley Kurata
  • Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris, Jenny Beavan

Directing

  • The Banshees Of Inisherin, Martin Mcdonagh
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan And Daniel Scheinert
  • The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg
  • Tár, Todd Field
  • Triangle Of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

Documentary Feature Film

  • All That Breathes, Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann And Teddy Leifer
  • All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin And Yoni Golijov
  • Fire Of Love, Sara Dosa, Shane Boris And Ina Fichman
  • A House Made Of Splinters, Simon Lereng Wilmont And Monica Hellström
  • Navalny, Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller And Shane Boris

Documentary Short Film

  • The Elephant Whisperers, Kartiki Gonsalves And Guneet Monga
  • Haulout, Evgenia Arbugaeva And Maxim Arbugaev
  • How Do You Measure A Year, Jay Rosenblatt
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect, Anne Alvergue And Beth Levison
  • Stranger At The Gate, Joshua Seftel And Conall Jones

Film Editing

  • The Banshees Of Inisherin, Mikkel E.g. Nielsen
  • Elvis, Matt Villa And Jonathan Redmond
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once, Paul Rogers
  • Tár, Monika Willi
  • Top Gun: Maverick, Eddie Hamilton

International Feature Film

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Close
  • Eo
  • The Quiet Girl

Makeup And Hairstyling

  • All Quiet On The Western Front, Heike Merker And Linda Eisenhamerová
  • The Batman, Naomi Donne, Mike Marino And Mike Fontaine
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Camille Friend And Joel Harlow
  • Elvis, Mark Coulier, Jason Baird And Aldo Signoretti
  • The Whale, Adrien Morot, Judy Chin And Anne Marie Bradley

Music (Original Score)

  • All Quiet On The Western Front, Volker Bertelmann
  • Babylon, Justin Hurwitz
  • The Banshees Of Inisherin, Carter Burwell
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once, Son Lux
  • The Fabelmans, John Williams

Music (Original Song)

  • Applause

From Tell It Like A Woman; Music And Lyric By Diane Warren

  • Hold My Hand

From Top Gun: Maverick; Music And Lyric By Lady Gaga And Bloodpop

  • Lift Me Up

From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Music By Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler And Ludwig Goransson; Lyric By Tems And Ryan Coogler

  • Naatu Naatu

From Rrr; Music By M.m. Keeravaani; Lyric By Chandrabose

  • This Is A Life

From Everything Everywhere All At Once; Music By Ryan Lott, David Byrne And Mitski; Lyric By Ryan Lott And David Byrne

Best Picture

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way Of Water
  • The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Triangle Of Sadness
  • Women Talking

Production Design

  • All Quiet On The Western Front

Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

  • Avatar: The Way Of Water

Production Design: Dylan Cole And Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole

  • Babylon

Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

  • Elvis

Production Design: Catherine Martin And Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

  • The Fabelmans

Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O'hara

Short Film (Animated)

  • The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse
  • The Flying Sailor
  • Ice Merchants
  • My Year Of Dicks
  • An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It

Short Film (Live Action)

  • An Irish Goodbye
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupille
  • Night Ride
  • The Red Suitcase

Sound

  • All Quiet On The Western Front, Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel And Stefan Korte
  • Avatar: The Way Of Water, Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers And Michael Hedges
  • The Batman, Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray And Andy Nelson
  • Elvis, David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson And Michael Keller
  • Top Gun: Maverick, Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon And Mark Taylor

Visual Effects

  • All Quiet On The Western Front, Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank And Kamil Jafar
  • Avatar: The Way Of Water, Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon And Daniel Barrett
  • The Batman, Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands And Dominic Tuohy
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White And Dan Sudick
  • Top Gun: Maverick, Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson And Scott R. Fisher

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

  • All Quiet On The Western Front

Screenplay - Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Written By Rian Johnson

  • Living

Written By Kazuo Ishiguro

  • Top Gun: Maverick

Screenplay By Ehren Kruger And Eric Warren Singer And Christopher Mcquarrie; Story By Peter Craig And Justin Marks

  • Women Talking

Screenplay By Sarah Polley

Writing (Original Screenplay)

  • The Banshees Of Inisherin

Written By Martin Mcdonagh

  • Everything Everywhere All At Once

Written By Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

  • The Fabelmans

Written By Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

  • Tár

Written By Todd Field

  • Triangle Of Sadness

Written By Ruben Östlund

