The full list: Which movies, actors were nominated for 2023 Academy Awards

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday the nominees for this year's Oscars. The winners will be announced on March 12.

Here is a list of nominees:

Actor In A Leading Role

Nominees

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Actor In A Supporting Role

Nominees

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Actress In A Leading Role

Nominees

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana De Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Actress In A Supporting Role

Nominees

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Animated Feature Film

Nominees

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio, Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar And Alex Bulkley

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan And Paul Mezey

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, Joel Crawford And Mark Swift

The Sea Beast, Chris Williams And Jed Schlanger

Turning Red, Domee Shi And Lindsey Collins

Cinematography

Nominees

All Quiet On The Western Front, James Friend

Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths, Darius Khondji

Elvis, Mandy Walker

Empire Of Light, Roger Deakins

Tár, Florian Hoffmeister

Costume Design

Nominees

Babylon, Mary Zophres

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter

Elvis, Catherine Martin

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Shirley Kurata

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris, Jenny Beavan

Directing

Nominees

The Banshees Of Inisherin, Martin Mcdonagh

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan And Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg

Tár, Todd Field

Triangle Of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

Documentary Feature Film

Nominees

All That Breathes, Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann And Teddy Leifer

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin And Yoni Golijov

Fire Of Love, Sara Dosa, Shane Boris And Ina Fichman

A House Made Of Splinters, Simon Lereng Wilmont And Monica Hellström

Navalny, Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller And Shane Boris

Documentary Short Film

Nominees

The Elephant Whisperers, Kartiki Gonsalves And Guneet Monga

Haulout, Evgenia Arbugaeva And Maxim Arbugaev

How Do You Measure A Year, Jay Rosenblatt

The Martha Mitchell Effect, Anne Alvergue And Beth Levison

Stranger At The Gate, Joshua Seftel And Conall Jones

Film Editing

Nominees

The Banshees Of Inisherin, Mikkel E.g. Nielsen

Elvis, Matt Villa And Jonathan Redmond

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Paul Rogers

Tár, Monika Willi

Top Gun: Maverick, Eddie Hamilton

International Feature Film

Nominees

All Quiet On The Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Eo

The Quiet Girl

Makeup And Hairstyling

Nominees

All Quiet On The Western Front, Heike Merker And Linda Eisenhamerová

The Batman, Naomi Donne, Mike Marino And Mike Fontaine

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Camille Friend And Joel Harlow

Elvis, Mark Coulier, Jason Baird And Aldo Signoretti

The Whale, Adrien Morot, Judy Chin And Anne Marie Bradley

Music (Original Score)

Nominees

All Quiet On The Western Front, Volker Bertelmann

Babylon, Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees Of Inisherin, Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Son Lux

The Fabelmans, John Williams

Music (Original Song)

Nominees

Applause

From Tell It Like A Woman; Music And Lyric By Diane Warren

Hold My Hand

From Top Gun: Maverick; Music And Lyric By Lady Gaga And Bloodpop

Lift Me Up

From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Music By Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler And Ludwig Goransson; Lyric By Tems And Ryan Coogler

Naatu Naatu

From Rrr; Music By M.m. Keeravaani; Lyric By Chandrabose

This Is A Life

From Everything Everywhere All At Once; Music By Ryan Lott, David Byrne And Mitski; Lyric By Ryan Lott And David Byrne

Best Picture

Nominees

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of Water

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle Of Sadness

Women Talking

Production Design

Nominees

All Quiet On The Western Front

Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

Avatar: The Way Of Water

Production Design: Dylan Cole And Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole

Babylon

Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

Elvis

Production Design: Catherine Martin And Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

The Fabelmans

Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O'hara

Short Film (Animated)

Nominees

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year Of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It

Short Film (Live Action)

Nominees

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Sound

Nominees

All Quiet On The Western Front, Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel And Stefan Korte

Avatar: The Way Of Water, Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers And Michael Hedges

The Batman, Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray And Andy Nelson

Elvis, David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson And Michael Keller

Top Gun: Maverick, Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon And Mark Taylor

Visual Effects

Nominees

All Quiet On The Western Front, Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank And Kamil Jafar

Avatar: The Way Of Water, Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon And Daniel Barrett

The Batman, Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands And Dominic Tuohy

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White And Dan Sudick

Top Gun: Maverick, Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson And Scott R. Fisher

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Nominees

All Quiet On The Western Front

Screenplay - Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Written By Rian Johnson

Living

Written By Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick

Screenplay By Ehren Kruger And Eric Warren Singer And Christopher Mcquarrie; Story By Peter Craig And Justin Marks

Women Talking

Screenplay By Sarah Polley

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Nominees

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Written By Martin Mcdonagh

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Written By Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans

Written By Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

Tár

Written By Todd Field

Triangle Of Sadness

Written By Ruben Östlund

