Study questions whether adding table salt causes premature mortality

Want to avoid dying prematurely? A new study suggests reducing salt intake would lead to a longer life.

According to a study published last week in the European Heart Journal, those who always add salt to their meals had a 28% higher risk of premature mortality than those who rarely or never added salt. Additionally, the life expectancy among those at age 50 is more than two years lower for those who always add salt.

“Most of our salt consumption comes from salt added to food prepared by the industry, for example in common products such as bread and cheese, but also ready-made foods and other items,” wrote study co-author Annika Rosengren. “Adding salt is a source of profit by increasing preference for salty foods and making food products more palatable to people already used to a diet high in salt. A reduction in added salt in food produced by the industry is very unlikely to cause harm, while oversalting common products reduces the opportunity for people to choose for themselves and contributes to the development of hypertension.”

The Food and Drug Administration recommends that adults consume no more than a teaspoon a day of salt. The FDA added that 70% of most adults’ consumption of sodium comes from prepared foods.

Rosengren recommends upping the intake of fruit and vegetables to reduce salt intake.

“So far, what the collective evidence about salt seems to indicate is that healthy people consuming what constitutes normal levels of ordinary salt need not worry too much about their salt intake,” she said. “Instead, to counterbalance potentially harmful effects of salt, and for many other reasons, a diet rich in fruit and vegetables should be a priority on the individual, as well as the population, level.”

One thing the study could not establish is what is the optimal level of salt intake.

The FDA offers the following tips for reducing sodium levels in food.