Student kills woman, wounds 3 others in shooting at German university

Michael Probst/AP
Police officers enter the crime scene on the grounds of the Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. German police say a lone gunman wounded several people at a lecture theatre in the southwest city of Heidelberg on Monday. Police said in a brief statement that the perpetrator was dead but didn’t give details of how that happened. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Posted at 2:39 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 14:39:58-05

Authorities in Germany say a suspected gunman killed one person and injured three others at a university in Heidelberg inside a lecture hall on Monday before killing himself.

According to the Associated Press, police said the lone gunman was an 18-year-old German citizen who was a biology student at Heidelberg University.

He had no known police record, officials told the AP.

Shortly before the shooting occurred, the suspect sent a phone message to his father saying that "people will be punished," police said during a press conference Monday.

Police said the motive is unknown, but the suspect was known to have suffered from a psychological illness, the news outlet reported.

The AP reported that the woman killed has been identified as a 23-year-old German.

Those injured in the shooting were two German women and a German-Italian man.

The AP reported that officers found two firearms and about 100 rounds of ammunition next to the suspect's body.

