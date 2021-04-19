Six wounded in shooting at child's birthday party in Louisiana

Sheriff's deputies in LaPlace, Louisiana are investigating a shooting at a birthday party that left six people wounded.

The shooting happened Saturday night in LaPlace — a town located about 30 miles west of New Orleans — according to a Facebook post from the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office.

The party being held for a 12-year-old child, the sheriff's office said, in the 600 block of Golfview Drive.

Deputies say there were six people shot at around 8:30 p.m. local time when a verbal argument happened during the party. No one has died, deputies say, and no one has been arrested.

This story was originally published by KATC in Lafayette, Louisiana.