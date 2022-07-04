Watch Now
Shots fired at Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill., per reports

WRTV photo.
Posted at 12:25 PM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 12:43:21-04

A Fourth of July parade was apparently interrupted by gunfire Monday morning in Highland Park, Ill., according to the Chicago Tribune.

The outlet reported multiple people were wounded.

City officials confirmed that the parade was canceled and encouraged people to avoid the area.

Highland Park is located 26 miles north of Chicago.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker responded to the situation.

"My staff and I are closely monitoring the situation in Highland Park. State police are on the scene and we have made all state resources available to the community. We will continue working with local officials to help those affected," the governor said.

Breaking story will be updated.

