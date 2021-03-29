Menu

Ship 'partially refloated,' but still stuck in Suez Canal

AP
In this photo released by the Suez Canal Authority, a cargo ship, named the Ever Given, sits with its bow stuck into the wall Wednesday, March 24, 2021, after it turned sideways in Egypt’s Suez Canal, blocking traffic in a crucial East-West waterway for global shipping. An Egyptian official warned Wednesday it could take at least two days to clear the ship. (Suez Canal Authority via AP)
Posted at 5:52 AM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 07:05:24-04

Engineers have partially refloated the container ship that is wedged across the Suez Canal.

But the massive ship is still blocking traffic and there are no details about when it might be fully freed.

The canal services firm says the ship was partially refloated after tugboats pushed and pulled while the full moon's tides raised the water level.

Dredgers are also removing mud and sand around the ship.

Satellite images show the vessel's bulbous bow still wedged in the canal's eastern bank.

The skyscraper-sized Ever Given became stuck in the canal last Tuesday and has held up $9 billion in global trade each day.

