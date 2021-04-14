San Luis Obispo County DA to hold press conference in connection with Kristin Smart case

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow is holding a press conference Wednesday related to the recent arrest of Paul Flores and his father, Ruben, and the referral of charges by the sheriff’s office.

The two were arrested Tuesday at their separate homes connected with the disappearance of 19-year-old Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart, who was last seen on campus on May 25, 1996.

According to a witness, Smart was last seen with Paul Flores leaving an off-campus fraternity party in San Luis Obispo and walking back to her dorm.

Paul, 44, is being held without bail on suspicion of murder.

Ruben, 88, is being held on accessory to murder after the fact. His bail is set at $250,000.

Following their arrests, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said the case had been forwarded to the district attorney’s office for review.

Dow is expected to announce a filing decision on Wednesday ahead of scheduled court appearances on Thursday.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office was back at Ruben’s home on White Court in Arroyo Grande Wednesday morning, where crews the day prior appeared to be digging and dismantling the back deck area as part of a search warrant.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Parkinson said that while Kristin’s remains have not been found, he believes they are closer than ever finding her.

Parkinson added that law enforcement found physical evidence at two homes. He would not disclose what evidence was found nor which two homes the evidence was found at.

She would have been 44-years-old this past February.

The press conference can be viewed at 2 p.m. ET on KSBY and KSBY.com.

KSBY first reported this story.