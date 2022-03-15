Watch
Russia bans President Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton from entering country

(AP Photo/Mel Evans)
Vice President Joe Biden listens as Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally, Monday, Aug. 15, 2016, in Scranton, Pa. <br/><br/>
Posted at 1:06 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 13:07:45-04

Russia imposed sanctions on the U.S. Tuesday. The sanctions include a ban on President Joe Biden and other government officials from entering the country.

Members of Biden's administration on the ban list include Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

The ban also includes non-government officials such as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Biden's son, Hunter.

According to CBS News, Russia said it would also freeze the assets of those on the list. However, it's unclear whether any of those mentioned even have Russian assets.

The U.S. has joined the international community in implementing wide-ranging sanctions on Russia. In addition to the sanctions, many American companies have stopped doing business in the country.

Russia said it plans on announcing more sanctions in the future, which could be focused on businessmen and people in the media.

