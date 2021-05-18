Watch
Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy opposes Jan. 6 commission ahead of vote to approve it

Alex Brandon/AP
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks with reporters, joined by newly-elected House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., on Capitol Hill Friday, May 14, 2021, in Washington. Republicans voted Friday morning for Stefanik to be the new chair for the House Republican Conference, replacing Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who was ousted from the GOP leadership for criticizing former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Posted at 10:11 AM, May 18, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy says he will oppose a proposal to form an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

His rejection of the measure almost certainly erodes GOP support ahead of a vote.

McCarthy wanted the new panel to look beyond the violent uprising by supporters loyal to Donald Trump, who were heading to the U.S. Capitol Building to try to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s election.

He pushed to also have the panel investigate other groups, namely Black Lives Matter.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee who drafted the proposal rejected that approach.

