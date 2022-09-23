Recall issued after basketball hoops fall on players

More than 13,000 basketball hoops were recalled due to welds in the arm attached to the backboard failing and causing the backboard to fall.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been 26 reported incidents of backboards falling. One of those resulted in an injury.

The products are Spalding Momentous EZ Assembly Portable Basketball Goals models. To identify the recalled products, the CSPC said “Spalding” is printed on the front of the black base and “6E” is molded on the back. Nos. 1010, 1011 or 1012 are printed to the right of the CAUTION statement on the front of the backboard.

The hoops were sold online and at Academy and Scheels stores for roughly $400 to $600 each.

Customers are encouraged to stop using the recalled products and contact Spalding at 800-558-5234 to have a new arm installed.