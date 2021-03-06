Police: Man in Tennessee killed after 13-year-old driver crashes into parked car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Metro police said a 71-year-old man was killed in South Nashville after a 13-year-old driver crashed into his parked car.

The crash happened Friday morning at an O'Reilly Auto Parts store on Nolensville Pike.

Police said the juvenile first hit a car on Nolensville Pike and took off to get away from the scene.

According to investigators, the 13-year-old was driving recklessly and hit a parked car in the O'Reilly's parking lot, killing a man who was sitting in his car.

Police said it’s unknown if the vehicle was stolen.

Neither the victim nor the juvenile was identified.

This story was first published by Laken Bowles at WTVF.