'Our hearts are broken': Family releases statement after son killed in Michigan school shooting

OXFORD, Mich. — The family of 17-year-old Justin Shilling, who was one of the four students killed in the Oxford High School shooting, has released a statement about their loved one, asking that the victims be the focus in the aftermath of the tragedy.

"The loss of Justin leaves such a gaping hole in our family that we cannot conceive of life without him," the statement reads. "Our hearts are broken and yet still go out to the other families suffering this very same loss at this very same moment and which is beyond imagination, nothing any family should have to endure."

They said Shilling was also an organ donor, continuing to give of himself even in death.

Read the full statement below:



Statement From the Shilling... by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit

