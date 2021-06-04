NRA withdraws lawsuit against New York AG

The National Rifle Association said they are withdrawing its lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James, who alleged the gun lobby of operating unlawfully in the state.

The NRA said they withdrew "because it will ensure that the NRA’s claims against NYAG James will be tried in the same court and by the same jury that will hear her lawsuit seeking to dissolve the NRA," CNN reported.

James responded to the National Rifle Association withdrawing its federal lawsuit against her, saying it "is an implicit admission that their strategy would never prevail."

"The truth is that Wayne LaPierre and his lieutenants used the NRA as a breeding ground for personal gain and a lavish lifestyle. We were victorious against the organization’s attempt to declare bankruptcy, and our fight for transparency and accountability will continue because no one is above the law," James said in a news release.

James sued the NRA last August for allegedly engaging in illegal financial conduct by undercutting their nonprofit organization's charitable mission.

In February, the NRA then countersued.