Nonbinary cast member joins 'SNL'

Molly Kearney will become the first openly nonbinary cast member on "Saturday Night Live."

Kearney, who uses the pronouns they/them, will make their debut on the show's 48th season.

The actor, who is from Cleveland, was recently featured on Amazon's remake of "A League of Their Own." They also appeared on Disney+’s “The Mighty Ducks.”

The upcoming season will feature three other new cast members: Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker.

The 48th season of "SNL" will premiere on Oct. 1.

