New iPhone, Apple Watch unveiled

Apple's iPhone just got an upgrade.

The new iPhone 14 series was unveiled Wednesday during a product launch event in Cupertino, California.

This was the first in-person product launch since before the pandemic.

Apple claims the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have the fastest chip ever used in a smartphone. They also feature an improved main camera. At 48 megapixels, it is designed to capture more detail than previous versions of the iPhone.

The new iPhones range between $799 and $1,099.

The phones will be available in a wide range of colors, including blue, starlight, deep purple, silver, gold and space black.

People can begin pre-ordering their phone on Sept. 9. It will be available on Sept. 16, Apple says. They

In addition to the new iPhones, the company also showed off its new Apple Watch.

The Series 8 watch has new temperature-sensing capabilities and a crash detection feature that can contact emergent services if a person is unresponsive.

Prices for the Series 8 Apple Watch start at $399.