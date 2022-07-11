Massachusetts home collapses after massive 4-alarm fire

NEWTON, Mass. — Massive flames and smoke filled the night sky near Boston, Massachusetts, over the weekend.

State and local officials are investigating the cause of a four-alarm fire at a residence in Newton Friday night.

Firefighters found the 5,000-square-foot home fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene around 10:30 p.m.

The blaze caused a large section of the three-story structure to collapse.

According to fire officials, it took crews three hours to extinguish the flames.

7/8 We would like to thank all the mutual aid companies who helped not only at our 4 alarm fire on Grey Cliff rd but also to cover our stations as well. Mutual aid is essential for large fires like this. Which took over 3 hours to fight. #newtonfire #newtonma pic.twitter.com/BUXQfOplvC — Newton Fire (@NewtonFireDept) July 9, 2022

There were no reported injuries.

NBC Boston reported that the owners of the residence were not home.

On Saturday, crews worked to demolish the rest of the house.