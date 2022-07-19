Man shot dead while working at 'Law & Order' film location

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man working at a filming location for the TV series "Law & Order: Organized Crime" has been shot and killed.

Police say Johnny Pizarro was found at about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday in front of a residence in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

The 31-year-old Queens resident was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police were investigating.

CNN and NBC News reported that Pizarro was sitting in a vehicle when an unknown assailant allegedly opened the car's door and fired a weapon.

A spokesperson for NBC confirmed that Pizarro was a crew member for the series and said that no filming was going on at the time of the shooting.