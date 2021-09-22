Kidney of Missouri officer killed in line of duty donated to other cop injured in 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fallen Missouri police officer is continuing to serve even after his death.

According to the Independence Police Department, officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last week, was an organ donor.

In a touching turn of events, one of Madrid-Evans' kidneys was donated to another officer in Springfield, Missouri, who was injured in the line of duty in 2020.

Officer Mark Priebe, a 21-year veteran on the police force, was paralyzed on June 9, 2020, after being intentionally struck by a vehicle outside of police headquarters. He learned in June 2021 that his kidneys were failing and began dialysis.

On Sept. 17, Priebe and his family received the news about the donation.

The transplant operation was completed on Sept. 18 in St. Louis.

"I am forever grateful to Officer Madrid-Evans and his family for providing this direct donation," Priebe said in a statement. "I truly believe God had his hand in this and it's been difficult to comprehend why I am allowed to continue to live, and this young, brand new officer had to pay the ultimate sacrifice. I hope that I can honor him and his family by the way I live my life."

Priebe's family hopes to meet Madrid-Evan's family in the future.

This story was originally published by Katelyn Brown at KSHB.