Jury awards family $301 billion in trial against Texas bar

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A jury in Texas has awarded a family of drunk driving victims $301 billion after a man was overserved at a bar in Corpus Christi back in 2017. He ended up killing a 59-year-old woman and her 16-year-old granddaughter.

The Kindred/Anderson family members received a big win on Tuesday against Beer Belly’s Sports Bar.

They overserved customer Joshua Delbosque, who ended up driving intoxicated, running a red light, and killing Tamra Kay Kindred and her granddaughter Aujuni Tamay Anderson on November 12, 2017.

The family’s legal team says the night of Nov. 12, bartenders overserved Delbosque at least eleven alcoholic drinks.

Delbosque left the bar with a 0.263 blood alcohol concentration; the legal alcohol limit in Texas is 0.08.

Tamra was on her way home after picking up her granddaughter from her job at Cici’s Pizza when Delbosque ran a red light in his 2014 Dodge Charger while going 91 miles per hour. He struck and killed Kindred and her granddaughter.

Delbosque also died in the crash.

“Beer Belly’s was trading money for the safety of their patrons and the public by continuing to serve an intoxicated customer,” said John Flood in a release, lead lawyer for the family.

The legal team noted that Carlton Erickson, a pharmacologist, explained to the jury that Delbosque was intoxicated long before his .263 blood alcohol content. He explained that at a .3 BAC, 50% of people are rendered unconscious, and when Delbosque left the bar, he lacked the skill necessary to avoid the collision.

The Kindred/Anderson family’s legal team says the family doesn’t expect a single dollar from the win.

“Rather, the purpose of the civil litigation is to remind the community, the State, and the Nation, of the horrific costs of drunk driving and the bars that irresponsibly overserve their customers. The family hopes and prays that the jury’s verdict persuades bar owners, bartenders, and other alcohol servers that they must follow Texas law and never serve alcohol to an already intoxicated person,” the Flood legal team said in the release.