Judge's body found at bottom of Arkansas lake

The body of a 48-year-old judge was found at the bottom of a lake in Arkansas, authorities said.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jeremiah T. Bueker was in the area with family before venturing off alone on Saturday.

"After time had passed and no one had seen or heard from Bueker, worry began to set in," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Bueker's family called 911 and crews searched the ground and water.

"The boats used were equipped with side-scan sonar, which provides a birds-eye view of the water," Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jr. said.

The side-scan sonar located a body at the bottom of the lake. The body was recovered and identified as that of Bueker.

His death is currently being investigated as an accidental drowning, but the state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.