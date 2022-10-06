Watch Now
Jan. 6 Committee announces new hearing date

The House committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has announced it will hold its next hearing on Oct. 13.

The hearing was initially scheduled for late September but was pushed back two weeks due to Hurricane Ian.

This meeting will mark the committee’s first hearing in nearly three months and its first since federal investigators conducted a raid at President Donald Trump’s Florida residence.

Since postponing the late-September hearing, the committee spoke with Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Reports indicate that Thomas communicated with various state officials in hopes of overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Whether next week’s hearing will be the panel's final meeting remains unclear. Several key committee members, including Vice Chair Liz Cheney, will no longer be in Congress at the start of 2023. There is also a likelihood the committee will cease if Republicans win a majority of seats in next month’s House election.

