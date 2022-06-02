Jada Pinkett Smith discusses Oscar slap for first time

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jada Pinkett Smith turned her husband’s Oscar-night blowup into a teachable moment on “Red Table Talk,” her Facebook Watch show.

Pinkett Smith's husband, Will, smacked Chris Rock after he joked about Pinkett Smith's shaved head. The actress suffers from alopecia, a hair loss disorder.

She said she hopes the two men can “heal, talk this out, and reconcile.”

"With the state of the world today, we need 'em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever," Pinkett Smith said.

Pinkett Smith said that thousands of people reached out to her after the Oscars.

During the show, the actress informed people about the harm bullying can have. One of her guests was the mother of a 12-year-old who was bullied over her hair loss and killed herself.