Hyundai recalls over 390,000 vehicles for possible engine fires

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai is recalling over 390,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada for problems that can cause engine fires.

In one recall, owners are being told to park outdoors until repairs are made.

The largest recall covers more than 203,000 Santa Fe Sport SUVs from 2013 through 2015. Some of the vehicles are being recalled a second time.

Brake fluid can leak into a brake computer, causing an electrical short that can lead to fires.

Officials tell The Associated Press that dealers will replace a fuse and the computer if necessary, and that owners will be notified in June.

Documents obtained by the AP show the brake problem has caused 18 fires in the U.S. However, there have been no reported injuries.

You can use this link to check and see if your vehicle is part of a recall.

In documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), owners of the affected vehicles are asked to park their cars outside and away from homes, other structures and other flammable materials such as vegetation until their vehicles have been repaired.