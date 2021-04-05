Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

High court nixes Alex Jones' appeal in Newtown shooting case

items.[0].image.alt
Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE- In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, April 5, 2021, declined to hear an appeal by the Infowars host and conspiracy theorist, who was fighting a Connecticut court sanction in a defamation lawsuit brought by relatives of some of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Newtown Shooting Infowars
Posted at 4:32 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 16:32:23-04

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal by Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in a defamation lawsuit brought by relatives of some of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

The court issued its decision without comment Monday.

Jones was challenging sanctions imposed on him by a Connecticut judge in 2019 for an angry outburst on his web show against an attorney for the Sandy Hook families.

According to The Associated Press, Jones was barred by Judge Barbara Bellis from filing a motion to have the case dismissed, which is still pending.

Judge Bellis added that she would order some of the families' legal fees to be paid by Jones.

Last year, the Connecticut Supreme Court upheld Bellis' ruling, The AP reported.

The families are suing Jones and his show over claims that the school shooting was a hoax.

A gunman killed 20 students, six educators, and himself in 2012 at the Newtown, Connecticut, school.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus-Complete-Coverage-480X360.jpg

COVID-19 in Virginia: Latest stats and updates