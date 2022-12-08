Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Gas prices now cheaper than this time a year ago

Shell gas
Paul Sakuma/AP
**FILE** Gas leaks out of the nozzle as Shell customer Anne Koenig pumps gas at a Shell gas station in Menlo Park, Calif., in this July 1, 2007 file photo. Individuals took a shopping break in June, boosting their spending at the slowest pace in nine months as high gasoline prices and fallout from the housing slump made people think twice about buying. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, file)
Shell gas
Posted at 7:53 AM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 07:53:18-05

There is a real possibility that gas prices at the end of 2022 will be lower than at the start of the year.

According to AAA, gas prices are now cheaper than this day a year ago. On Thursday, the average price of a gallon of regular gas was $3.33, down 1 cent from this time a year ago.

Gas prices have fallen considerably after reaching a peak in June of over $5 a gallon.

The last month has featured a dramatic fall in gas prices. This time a month ago, a gallon of regular gas cost $3.80.

Many southern states now have gas averaging below $3 a gallon, while Hawaii is the only state to average above $5 a gallon.

The cuts have come despite a drop in supply from OPEC+ nations.

While regular gas prices have come back down to earth, diesel costs remain high. According to AAA, the average gallon of diesels in the U.S. now costs $5, up from $3.61 a year ago.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.