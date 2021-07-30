First US evacuation flight brings 200 Afghans to new home

More than 200 people have arrived in the United States on the first evacuation flight for Afghans who worked alongside Americans in Afghanistan.

The commercial airliner landed early Friday at Dulles International Airport outside Washington. It carried Afghan interpreters and their family members.

The new arrivals include scores of children and babies in arms.

Dubbed Operation Allies Refuge, the flights are intended to bring to the U.S. Afghans who are farthest along in their visa process.

The interpreters fear reprisals from Afghanistan's Taliban as the last U.S. troops leave.

