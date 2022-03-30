Watch
White House launches one-stop website for COVID-19 information

Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks alongside Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in the East Room of the White House, March 29, 2022, in Washington. The Biden administration is launching what it says is a one-stop website that will help people in the United States access COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments, along with status updates on infection rates where they live. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File )
Posted at 10:02 AM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 10:04:40-04

President Joe Biden is expected to announce the rollout of a new website that will help Americans find COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments.

People will also be able to find status updates on infection rates where they live.

The White House describes covid.gov, as a “one-stop” website to find COVID-19 information.

One new feature will include a “Test-to-Treat” locator, that helps people find pharmacies and community health centers that provide coronavirus testing.

In a fact sheet, the White House states that, “the Administration has already launched over 2,000 of these sites,” as well as more than 240 sites across Veteran’s Health Administration and Defense Department facilities.

There will also be new Test-to-Treat locations in Indian Health Service Facilities, as well as other communities that are considered hard-hit and high-risk.

President Biden planned remarks Wednesday afternoon to announce the rollout of the new website.

