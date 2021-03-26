White House COVID-19 response team to hold briefing as Biden re-sets vaccine goal

The White House COVID-19 response team will hold a regularly scheduled briefing Friday, a day after President Joe Biden re-set his administration’s goal in distributing vaccines.

At his first presidential press briefing on Thursday, Biden announced that he now hopes to inject 200 million doses of COVID-19 into Americans’ arms within his first 100 days in office.

Initially, Biden set a goal of administering 100 million doses within his first 100 days in office. The administration achieved that goal exactly one week ago, on Biden’s 58th day in office.

Bloomberg reports that for the last seven days, the U.S. has administered an average of 2.5 million doses per day. Should the U.S. keep that pace, the Biden administration would likely meet its new goal.

At a briefing on Wednesday, team members said they were encouraged by increased vaccination rates and studies that show the vaccines are working. However, they voiced concern about case rates that have appeared to have stalled in recent weeks after months of decline and said they worried about reports of spring breakers who are disregarding public health guidelines.

“We are at the corner. Whether or not we’re going to be turning that corner still remains to be seen,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday.

