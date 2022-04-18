Watch
White House convenes second global COVID summit

Patrick Semansky/AP
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to combat rising gas prices in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 11:25 AM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 11:25:37-04

The Biden administration announced a second global COVID-19 summit in hopes of ending the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and preparing for future health threats.

The previous summit was hosted in September 2021. The upcoming global COVID-19 summit will be held virtually May 12.

The summit has the following goals:

  • Getting shots into arms
  • Deploying tests and treatments, especially for the highest-risk populations
  • Expanding and protecting the health workforce and minimizing disruptions to routine and essential health services
  • Enhancing access to medical countermeasures, including research and development and scaling and diversifying local and regional manufacturing
  • Generating sustainable financing for pandemic preparedness, health security, and health systems
