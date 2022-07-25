President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 “symptoms have now almost completely resolved,” White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote Monday morning.

On Thursday, Biden was diagnosed with COVID-19 and has remained isolated in the White House residence.

O’Connor said Biden has “some residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness.” He continues to take Paxolvid, which is generally used for five days after the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.

O’Connor said that Biden was likely infected with the BA.5 variant, which has been more transmissible than other coronavirus variants. He noted Biden has been “conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him.”

O'Connor said other bodily functions, including oxygen levels and respiration rate, remain normal.

Biden had no public events during the weekend. He is scheduled to participate in a virtual National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives conference Monday afternoon.

Biden’s isolation period could end on Tuesday, pending a negative COVID-19 test.