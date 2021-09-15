Pfizer says booster shots safe, necessary for Americans in report to FDA

In new data released by the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday, Pfizer said vaccine booster shots would restore protection against COVID-19 to up to 95% in real-world settings, CNBC and ABC News report.

In the report, Pfizer noted that it would be safe and ultimately necessary for Americans to take a booster dose between six and 12 months after full vaccination, as the effectiveness of the vaccine wanes over time.

Citing data from its vaccination program in Israel, Pfizer said that a third shot "has a reactogenicity profile similar to that seen after receipt of the second primary series dose and restores high levels of protection against Covid-19 outcomes (back to approximately 95% protection)," according to CNBC.

The release of the data comes days before a key FDA panel meeting where officials will discuss the latest data on booster shots and vote on whether shots are safe enough for widespread use.

It also comes just five days before a Biden administration target date to begin administering booster shots to those eight months removed from being fully vaccinated. In August, Biden administration health officials formally recommended the booster shots for those who received Pfizer and Moderna's shots, pending FDA approval.

Last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that it was likely that Pfizer's booster shots would likely be approved first and that Moderna's booster shot would follow a few weeks after the Sept. 20 target date.

The FDA has already approved the use of booster shots in people with compromised immune systems.