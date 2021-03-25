Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Pfizer reportedly begins COVID vaccine trial in children

items.[0].image.alt
Rick Bowmer/AP
A woman is pictured receiving her Pfizer vaccine on Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Spanish Fork, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Virus Outbreak Utah
Posted at 5:07 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 17:07:16-04

Pfizer is reportedly now testing its COVID-19 vaccine in children under 12.

According to The New York Times, the first two children to receive the first Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine were twin 9-year-old girls in North Carolina on Wednesday.

A spokesperson told The Times that the trial's results would be "expected in the second half of the year" and hoping for younger children to be vaccinated "early next year."

According to Time, 114 children would be enrolled in the 5-11 age group.

On its website, Pfizer said 2,259 participants between the ages of 12 and 15 had been evaluated in its phase 3 clinical trial, which began last July.

Moderna began its vaccine trial on children six months to 12 years last week.

According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just over 47 million people had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Rebound Richmond: Relieve. Respond. Revive.

The Rebound: Get the help you need

COVID-19 Quick Links

Virginia Department of Health Updates on COVID-19 in Virginia

CDC Updates on COVID-19 in US

CDC: COVID-19 Prevention & Treatments

CDC: COVID-19 Symptoms

CDC: FAQs

World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 Updates

WHO COVID-19 Myth Busters

COVID-19 COVERAGE EDITOR'S NOTE: Our goal at CBS 6 News and WTVR.com is to equip you with important information you need to know. Click here for our complete coverage of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Heroes-Among-Us-No-Sponsor-480x360.jpg

💁Love good news? Meet the Heroes Among Us.