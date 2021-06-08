More dangerous Delta variant of COVID-19 spreading to more countries, including U.S.

The so-called Delta variant of the coronavirus has popped up around the world and in the U.S., now there is growing concern from health experts as this variant has become the dominant strain in the United Kingdom.

The Delta variant was first identified in India and is 40% more transmissible as patients are slower to show symptoms.

“It is more difficult, obviously, to manage this virus with the new Delta variant," Matt Hancock, UK Health Secretary said.

Could that be a picture of what’s to come here in the U.S.?

"It could be, it could be, and that's why you don't want to wait until you're in the middle of a surge to start getting vaccinated," said Dr. Peter Hotez, Professor Of Pediatrics And Molecular Virology, Baylor College Of Medicine and Co-director, Texas Children's Center For Vaccine Development.

Researcher Peter Hotez says the southeast and western mountain states are most at risk for a significant surge this summer because of their slow vaccination rates.

"The numbers are coming down and they are. But remember, this time last year, they were also quite low. And then we saw that steep acceleration in July and August across our southern states. And so I do think there is a vulnerability, given the low vaccination rates that we have," Hotez said.

“That’s the least painful shot I’ve got," Regina Cowart's son said, getting the vaccine.

Concern about the Delta variant-- prompting renewed calls to get a COVID vaccine.

That’s because it appears those vaccines work against this mutation, added benefit for people like Regina Cowart and her son, getting their first shots in Alabama.

"We have to face this today. This is what we are dealing with, people are dying, people are continuing to get sick, there are variants where we don’t know what’s happening so you have to protect yourself when you can," Regina Cowart said.

This story originally reported by Lindsey Theis on Newsy.com