Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Heart reaction probed as possible rare vaccine link in teens

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File
VACCINE.jpeg
Posted at 6:06 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 06:06:33-04

Health authorities are trying to determine whether heart inflammation that can occur along with many types of infections could also be a rare side effect in teens after the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

An article on seven U.S. teen boys in several states was published online Friday in Pediatrics.

It's among the latest reports of heart inflammation discovered after COVID-19 vaccination but there is no proven link.

The boys received Pfizer shots in April or May and developed chest pain within a few days.

None became critically ill.

Authorities say vaccination benefits far outweigh any potential risk.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Rebound Richmond: Relieve. Respond. Revive.

The Rebound: Get the help you need

Vaccinating Virginia Quick Links

Virginians age 16+ are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine:

COVID-19 Quick Links

Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heroes-Among-Us-No-Sponsor-480x360.jpg

💁Love good news? Meet the Heroes Among Us.