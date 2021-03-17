Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

FEMA to reimburse families for COVID-related funeral costs

items.[0].image.alt
Patrick Semansky/AP
President Joe Biden speaks at a FEMA COVID-19 mass vaccination site at NRG Stadium, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Houston. FEMA announced they are going to reimburse families for COVID-19-related funeral expenses. On its website, the agency said the funds would come out of the $2 billion they received from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Joe Biden
Posted at 4:53 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 16:58:48-04

FEMA announced they are going to reimburse families for COVID-19-related funeral expenses.

On its website, the agency said the funds would come out of the $2 billion they received from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021.

FEMA said the funds would reimburse individuals and households for COVID-related funeral expenses incurred between Jan. 20 and Dec. 31, 2020.

The agency said they are working with various groups to enlist their help with outreach to communities and families.

FEMA said they'll implement a funeral assistance program for this assistance in April.

FEMA added that "additional guidance" was being finalized and would be released "as soon as possible."

The agency said anyone with COVID-related funeral expenses is asked to "keep and gather documentation."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Rebound Richmond: Relieve. Respond. Revive.

The Rebound: Get the help you need

COVID-19 Quick Links

Virginia Department of Health Updates on COVID-19 in Virginia

CDC Updates on COVID-19 in US

CDC: COVID-19 Prevention & Treatments

CDC: COVID-19 Symptoms

CDC: FAQs

World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 Updates

WHO COVID-19 Myth Busters

COVID-19 COVERAGE EDITOR'S NOTE: Our goal at CBS 6 News and WTVR.com is to equip you with important information you need to know. Click here for our complete coverage of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Heroes-Among-Us-No-Sponsor-480x360.jpg

💁Love good news? Meet the Heroes Among Us.