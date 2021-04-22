Watch
547,000 Americans sought unemployment benefits last week, a new pandemic low

Figure still double pre-pandemic levels
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo, a person passes the office of the California Employment Development Department in Sacramento, Calif. On Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, California State Auditor Elaine Howle released a report saying that the EDD might have overpaid millions of people since March 2020 after it stopped enforcing eligibility rules so they could process claims faster. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 8:47 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 08:47:49-04

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid fell last week to 547,000, a new low since the pandemic struck and a further encouraging sign that layoffs are slowing on the strength of an improving job market.

The Labor Department said Thursday that applications declined 39,000 from a revised 586,000 a week earlier.

Weekly jobless claims are down sharply from a peak of 900,000 in early January.

But they’re still far above the roughly 250,000 level that prevailed before the viral outbreak ripped through the economy in March of last year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
