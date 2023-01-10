Coachella, Bonnaroo announce lineups for 2023 music festivals

Music superstars will headline Coachella and Bonnaroo this year.

Coachella announced Tuesday that Bad Bunny would be the headliner for the first night of the music festival, which begins on April 14. The South Korean girl group Blackpink will headline the following Saturday and Frank Ocean will perform on Sunday.

Other acts include Bjork, Gorillaz, Rosalia and Latto. Calvin Harris will also return to the desert this year for the event.

Coachella takes place in Indio, California, on April 14-16 and April 21-23.

Bonnaroo will is slated for June 15-18 in Manchester, Tennessee.

Headliners include Zeds Dead, Liquid Stranger, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and Foo Fighters.

Foo Fighters were scheduled to headline the festival in 2021, but it was canceled due to severe flooding. The group will be without its longtime drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who died suddenly last year.

Other performers include Lil Nas X, Korn and Paramore.

Tickets for both events go on sale this week.